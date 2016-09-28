SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Huawei has announced it is working with Telefonica de Peru to build Latin America's first DOCSIS 3.1 compliant converged ultra broadband (UBB) network. The network will offer both coaxial and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) access and enable subscribers in Peru to enjoy 1 Gb/s access services.

As Peru's largest telecommunications operator, Telefonica de Peru proactively delivers innovative solutions that have made it one of the most influential operators in Latin America. In the last two years, Telefonica de Peru has constructed the largest coaxial network in the country covering major cities including the capital, Lima. The network provides more than 1.7 million homes with broadband and HD video services. To introduce new services such as cloud services, smart home, and 4K video, Telefonica de Peru plans to construct a coaxial and FTTH converged network that offers 1 Gb/s speed. This converged network upgrades the existing DOCSIS 3.0-compliant coaxial network, to evolve towards DOCSIS 3.1, and construct a green field FTTH network, providing more homes with high-quality UBB services.

Relying on its industry-leading distributed converged cable access platform (D-CCAP) solution and successful applications worldwide, Huawei provides a complete network convergence solution to Telefonica de Peru. This solution offers the industry's highest DOCSIS 3.1 bandwidth, supports a maximum downstream bandwidth of 10 Gb/s, and is compatible with DOCSIS 3.0, which fulfills the network bandwidth requirements for the next five to 10 years. Additionally, the optical line terminal (OLT) platform of the D-CCAP solution offers both coaxial and FTTH access, saving network construction costs. Also, its centralized management reduces network maintenance costs. Besides cost reduction, D-CCAP integrates digital video functions to facilitate evolution to IP-based video services.

Huawei, as the leading fixed-broadband products and solutions provider, is dedicated to making converged UBB innovation and constructing fully digital coaxial networks. Through the D-CCAP solution, Huawei provides converged access of 1 Gb/s FTTH and coaxial networks, assisting Multiple System Operators (MSOs) in full-service business transition. Currently, Huawei's D-CCAP solution has been widely used by mainstream MSOs in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

