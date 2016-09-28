The District Court of Frankfurt, Germany, has ordered a preliminary injunction against China-based Qingdao Summit Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Summit") for infringement of the German portion of 3M's European patent EP 0,954,381 B2. This patent relates to 3M's PPS™ technology that enables the efficient mixing and spraying of coatings for automotive collision repair.

The court order prohibits the offer and sale of Summit's infringing paint spray gun cup sets in Germany with immediate effect and directs Summit to reimburse 3M for its litigation costs. Summit may appeal the court decision to the Upper District Court of Frankfurt.

3M, through its Automotive Aftermarket Division, provides a comprehensive range of products and solutions to the collision repair industry, including its award-winning PPS™ technology that enables painters to mix less paint, reduce the amount of solvent used, and speed cleanup.

3M is committed to protecting its intellectual property and investments in paint spraying technologies.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.

