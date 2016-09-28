

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Company Wednesday announced that it will making a live-action version of its animated classic 'The Lion King'



Disney has roped in Jon Favreau, the director of The Jungle Book, for a reimagining its 1994 animated blockbuster.



'Excited for my next project,' Jon Favreau tweeted.



No release date or details on casting have been announced, however, the movie is 'on the fast track to production.'



Disney's has lately found success by reimagining its classical animation movies in to live action films, including Maleficent, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book. The Jungle Book debuted in April earned $965.8 million worldwide.



The Lion King released in 1994 is considered one of the biggest animated films of all time with a lifetime global box office gross of $968.8 million, including $422.8 million domestically.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX