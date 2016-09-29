Worldwide Production

TOKYO, Sept 28, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japanese domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2016.Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaWorldProduction.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaOutside.jpgProduction in Japan for the month of August 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since May 2016).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since June 2016), setting record high production for the month of August. This includes record high production for the month of August in North America, USA, Asia and China.Production worldwide experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since June 2016), setting record high production for the month of August.Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaSales.jpgTotal domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of August 2016 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since June 2016).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since June 2016).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since May 2016).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2016 with sales of 7,034 units. VEZEL was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 5,066 units.Mini vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's Top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2016 with sales of 13,276 units. N-WGN was the industry's seventh best-selling car with sales of 5,332 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaExports.jpgTotal exports from Japan for the month of August 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the 14th consecutive month (since July 2015).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.