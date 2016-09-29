Leap Gaming Partners with Pala Interactive

TEL AVIV, Israel, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Leap Gaming and Pala Interactive LLC have entered into a partnership agreement, under which Leap will be providing its virtual sports turnkey product to Pala Interactive's B2B white-label social gaming platform. This pioneering partnership will lead to the first introduction of virtual sport into the North American social gaming space.

Pala Interactive's Chief Social Gaming Officer Brett Calapp stated: "I'm very excited about this new collaboration with Leap Gaming which will allow us to be one of the first platforms to launch virtual sports as a social gaming product in North America. Leap's virtual sports products are truly state of the art and provide a visually stunning player experience across all platforms. We look forward to start offering this premium content to our customers."

Yariv Lissauer, Leap Gaming's Chief Executive mentioned: "We are thrilled to partner up with Pala Interactive and provide our virtual sports through their growing footprint across North America. We believe the time is now right to introduce virtual sports also as a social gaming product and we therefore believe our suite will complement Pala Interactive's gaming portfolio extremely well. We look forward to a long lasting and prosperous partnership."

About Pala Interactive

Pala Interactive, LLC in an online social and real money gaming software development company that was founded in 2013 in anticipation of burgeoning social and real money gaming opportunity in the United States. Focused on delivering an excellent player experience to B2B consumers through our proprietary platform, Pala Interactive plans to be a material market participant in both the U.S. online social gaming and regulated real money online gaming markets. For more information about the Company, visithttp://www.PalaInteractive.com.

About Leap Gaming

Leap Gaming is a developer of state of the art 3D retail, web and mobile games. Leap's product and development teams are located in Israel and its business is based on long lasting partnerships with leading gaming operators as well as on its commitment to achieve great products which beat the industry standard. Leap developed a unified 3D games' generation platform which is capable of creating best of breed, ultra-realistic 3D games in an agile mode. Its gaming applications include virtual sports, casino and casual games.http://www.leap-gaming.com

Yariv Lissauer, CEO, Tel: +44-203-608-6594, Email:yariv@leap-gaming.com