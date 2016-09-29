Helsinki, Finland, 2016-09-29 09:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaston Corporation Press release 29 September 2016 at 10.55



Glaston's employer-employee consultation ends



Glaston's employer-employee (YT) consultation on possible lay-offs and personnel reductions, which was launched in Finland on 9 August 2016, has ended. Following the consultation, operations in Finland will be reorganised, resulting in a maximum of four redundancies. The personnel reductions will mostly be implemented immediately. The company is also prepared for temporary lay-offs in spring 2017.



Glaston employs a total of 170 people in Finland.



