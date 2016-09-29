It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 30 September 2016:



ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year



DK00093915 321.E.ap.2 1.0% 1 DKK 1 April 2027 34 7 RF



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

