The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2016 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 60,181,757 shares (DKK 60,181,757) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 66,840 shares (DKK 66,840) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 60,248,597 shares (DKK 60,248,597) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 875 shares at DKK 31.75 · 2,500 shares at DKK 40.41 · 250 shares at DKK 66.60 · 3,600 shares at DKK 67.50 · 250 shares at DKK 79.25 · 900 shares at DKK 80.55 · 90 shares at DKK 129.75 · 1,500 shares at DKK 210 · 100 shares at DKK 215.60 · 6,900 shares at DKK 225.90 · 5,625 shares at DKK 234 · 1,000 shares at DKK 234.75 · 1,600 shares at DKK 246 · 2,350 shares at DKK 254 · 9,850 shares at DKK 272 · 1,750 shares at DKK 326.50 · 225 shares at DKK 329 · 2,162 shares at DKK 330 · 19,250 shares at DKK 352.50 · 6,063 shares at DKK 364 ------------------------------------------------------------



Face value: DKK 1 -------------------- Short name: GEN -------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 --------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=587894