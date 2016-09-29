sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.09.2016 | 11:32
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, September 29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jemima Jones
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person closely associated with Ben Goldsmith, a PDMR of the issuer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Menhaden Capital PLC
b)LEI
2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00B20XWD04
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
61p65,936
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



65,936 Ordinary Shares


61p per Ordinary Share
e)Date of the transaction
28 September 2016
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

