MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, September 29
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jemima Jones
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Ben Goldsmith, a PDMR of the issuer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Menhaden Capital PLC
|b)
|LEI
|2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00B20XWD04
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
65,936 Ordinary Shares
61p per Ordinary Share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 September 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)