Stockholm, September 29, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (short name: ENG), a Mid Cap company within the Consumer Services sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Internationella Engelska Skolan ("IES") is the 57th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Founded by Barbara Bergström in 1993, IES is an independent education provider in Sweden, with approximately 21,400 students across 30 schools at the start of the 2016/17 academic year. The company conducts school operations from grade 1 of compulsory school up to and including the third year of upper secondary school. The core focus is grades 4-9, known internationally as middle school. IES is headquartered in Täby, Sweden and operates all over Sweden. For more information, please visit www.engelska.se.



"We welcome IES to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate IES on its listing, and look forward to supporting the company for many years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of over $9.3 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=587921