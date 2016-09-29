ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Corent Technology, the provider of SurPaaS® -- the award winning Cloud Migration and and SaaS-enablement Platform, today announced that its SurPaaS® MaaS™ (Migration as a Service) is now available to simplify and automate the migration of conventional enterprise software applications to the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

"Corent SurPaaS® MaaS™ is an effective and innovative solution to the challenge of migrating software applications to the cloud. Corent is offering a special opportunity to quickly discover how your software application can be analyzed, optimized, and migrated onto the cloud -- in a highly automated fashion," said Corent CTO Shafi Syed.

SurPaaS® MaaS rapidly scans, discovers and analyzes the DNA of an application for rapid migration to the cloud. Once migration decisions are made with the insights from MaaS, the application can be automatically migrated to the Microsoft Cloud and then operated and managed efficiently via Corent's SurPaaS® SaaSOps™ capabilities.

"We are pleased to be in partnership with Corent and look forward to working with our reseller partners to accelerate their migrations of conventional software applications to the Microsoft Cloud," said Ben Johnson, General Manager -- Marketing & Strategy, Dicker Data Limited.

Corent's SurPaaS® platform accelerates the migration of applications to the cloud by automatically turning software applications into efficient, cloud-based business services that can be rapidly deployed, operated and managed as fully instrumented SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions.

About Corent

Corent Technology, Inc. is the provider of SurPaaS® -- a leading Cloud migration and SaaS-enablement platform. Corent is managed by a team of Silicon Valley veterans from IBM, HP, Oracle, and WMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com. To contact Corent please send a note to info@corenttech.com.

About Dicker Data Limited

Dicker Data Limited was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange on January 24, 2011. Since its listing, the company has achieved record trading results. The Company is Australia's largest and longest established Australian owned distributor of information technology products. Its vendors include Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Microsoft, Lenovo, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS and other major brands. The Company's clients include over 5,000 value added resellers. For more information, click here.

