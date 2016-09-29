LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 --FG FITNESS & MEDIA GROUP, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PORTAGE RESOURCES (OTC PINK: POTG) - FG Fitness & Media Group, along with its flagship publication Fitness Gurls Magazine, can now be found in Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million stores across North America. The magazine features 35 fitness models and 4 (four) different covers at a cover price of $6.99. Since 2009 management has produced over 22 issues of Fitness Gurls Magazine with some of them as digital/limited printing issues and some of them have been. Readers and followers have enjoyed the articles, design and beautiful photography which are their trademarks.

According to Anthony Miller, Chairman, "This is just another milestone for the company (readers of this press release and investors in this company should go and purchase a copy of this magazine...you will be impressed). Our goal is to continue to execute our business plan that is ever expanding. As we raise additional capital and generate greater revenue, we are confident that our business plan will be successfully executed... and we will experience significant growth in all facets of our business. In the coming weeks Management still plans to do a name change to reflect the fresh new direction we are taking; in a booming market. Health and fitness and longevity isn't a fad, people everywhere are starting to get serious about their health and wellness. Our newly energized firm has many projects under development that will capitalize on this booming market... finally," commented Miller

About Portage/FG Fitness & Media Group: FG Fitness & Media Group, Inc. is a multi-faceted company that has Fitness and Media at its core. This business has multiple revenue sources (at least 12 sources for example: a fitness directory, supplements, apparel, magazines, calendars, online training, media, advertising and promotional products, events and more) that will prove beneficial to sustaining the firm's growth strategies. FG already has a significant social media presence and this will become an essential component of our success and help broaden our message... our goal is to obtain over 500,000 Twitter and over 2,000,000 Facebook fans (in 2016). Currently, or FG website has over 300,000 unique visitors.... This traffic as well as others will be instrumental in the marketing of the Company's products and services and will build our brand. The Company's business model was designed to provide sufficient expansion opportunities in emerging markets, and it will be able to capitalize on business opportunities that will prove beneficial to prolong financial growth. For more information regarding our strategies it can be found on the company's website @ www.fgfmg.com/

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the timing of the revenue from the partnership and the partnership's success. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking statements include consumer reaction to our fitness products and new regulations which affect the distribution of these products. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

