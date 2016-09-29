sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,584 Euro		+0,042
+0,44 %
WKN: 887840 ISIN: US0677741094 Ticker-Symbol: BAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BARNES & NOBLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARNES & NOBLE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARNES & NOBLE INC
BARNES & NOBLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARNES & NOBLE INC9,584+0,44 %
BOOKS-A-MILLION INC2,912-0,88 %