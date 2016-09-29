ole, the world's fastest-growing independent publishing and rights management company, announced today it has acquired rights management company Compact Media in a major deal that furthers ole's commitment to delivering leading-edge IP rights management services across the globe.

London-based Compact Media, who manage Audio-Visual Secondary Rights for more than 700 clients around the world, will bring ole added commercial, data and systems expertise in the space and complements ole's substantial, existing business in Audio Visual IP and AVSR.

Compact will remain under its own brand and direction of David Johnson. All of Compact's staff members in London, the US and Australia, will join ole

"ole is very excited to be adding Compact's global capabilities as a leader in the AV Rights Management space, and we look forward to bringing the increased benefits to our mutual clients around the world," said ole Chairman and CEO Robert Ott. "David and his team have built a formidable business and we welcome them to ole."

The acquisition combines two world-class rights management infrastructures that together, will benefit both ole and Compact clients. Compact's deep understanding and network in the A/V Secondary Rights space and its complementary data platforms will be augmented by ole's broader rights network, multiple IP services and proprietary data analytics/BI systems.

"Compact Media is delighted to be joining ole," said Johnson. "Over the last few years we have built up a loyal and varied customer base which we believe will benefit greatly from this new combination with ole. The team at ole has impressed us with the quality and breadth of their service offering which we think will provide an even better platform for us to serve our client base with the personal and expert levels of service they are used to."

Serving content creators, Compact is the leading independent company that provides a global resource for ensuring long-term value of AV content rights, delivering international rights management and royalty collection.

With offices in London, Los Angeles and Sydney, Compact Media's services include: secondary re-transmission rights collection, production finance, music publishing, revenue assurance and data and technology services. Across the whole group, more than 700 international companies select Compact as their preferred partner from large multinational names through to smaller specialist producers and rights holders. For more information, visit www.compact.media.

ole is one of the world's foremost rights management companies with investments of over $550M in music intellectual property (IP). Founded in 2004, with operations in Toronto, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and London, ole is engaged in IP acquisitions, creative development, and worldwide rights management. The ole catalog includes over 55,000 songs and 60,000 hours of TV and film music across all genres. Copyrights under ole's control include songs recorded by artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Madonna, Michael Jackson, One Direction, Rihanna, Rush, Taylor Swift, and Timbaland.

ole controls substantial A/V music and secondary rights including catalogs from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Entertainment One, MGM, Miramax, Nelvana, and Nu Image/Millennium, as well as an extensive production music library of over 750,000 tracks including Jingle Punks,Cavendish Music, 5 Alarm Music, MusicBox, Nelvana Production Music, Auracle, and Cue

ole is committed to the creative development of its 120+ staff songwriters, legacy writers, and composers and adding value to our catalogs and client catalogs. Current ole writers include Timbaland, Tyler Farr, Josh Dorr, Gord Bamford, Brett Jones, Jeremy Stover, Phil O'Donnell, Jordan Davis, and Ian Thornley. ole has ongoing ventures with Last Gang Publishing, Roots Three Music, Jackoby Publishing, and most recently, ole-Bluestone Publishing, ole's venture with global hit maker Timbaland. ole's legacy catalogs and writers include Max Webster, Coney Hatch, and Ian Thomas.

ole also operates a robust label services arm under the umbrella of ole label services. The division includes Anthem Entertainment Group, the label home of Rush, Big Wreck, Ian Thornley, Steven Page, The Tea Party. Anthem Legacy includes; Max Webster, Ian Thomas, and artist development label red dot, which has developed and up-streamed artists including Charlie Worsham, Haley Reinhart, Josh Dorr, Sam Grow, and Jordan Davis.

ole Digital is a full YouTube MCN partner for all media with over 11B views across publishing, masters and A/V to date.

