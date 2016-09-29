Having Doubts About Facebook Stock?
It's easy to miss things that are right under your nose, which is probably why some investors overlook Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). They forget that Facebook stock (FB) has delivered extraordinary gains over the last few years.
It doesn't matter that FB stock is one of the most valuable assets in the world; it still has room to the upside. Its share price grew 303% since its initial public offering (IPO).
Let that sink in ... FB stock didn't just double, or even triple, in value.
It.
