sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,60 Euro		+0,32
+2,24 %
WKN: 890493 ISIN: CA3809564097 Ticker-Symbol: GO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDCORP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,654
14,70
14:13
14,66
14,80
14:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDCORP INC
GOLDCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDCORP INC14,60+2,24 %
NEW GOLD INC3,923-3,14 %
SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD0,15-3,85 %
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION0,061-4,69 %