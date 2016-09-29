sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,206 Euro		+0,137
+4,46 %
WKN: A14WNN ISIN: CA65158L1067 Ticker-Symbol: NGD 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMARKET GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWMARKET GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,25
3,514
14:13
3,289
3,374
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC7,456-0,77 %
NEWMARKET GOLD INC3,206+4,46 %