Research and Markets - Global Capnography Market 2016-2020 with Masimo, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare Informatics, Smiths Medical & Welch Allyn Dominating

The global capnography market to grow at a CAGR of 16.36% during the period 2016-2020.

Improvisation of capnography through breakthrough technological platforms will be a key trend for market growth. The advances in technology in the medical monitoring device market has enhanced the growth and development of the capnography market. Earlier, the bigger size of capnography made it more challenging for end-users to mount the pump and the valve onto the printed circuit board (PCB), especially when the device needed multiple valves. In addition, these earlier devices have limitations in power, weight, size, and ease of integration. Therefore, the market has witnessed the emergence of smaller capnographs to facilitate portability and device performance.

According to the report, recurring revenue from disposables will be a key driver for market growth. Capnography disposables generate recurring revenue as users need to buy disposables frequently to use them along with capnographs to analyze CO2 levels. A disposable last for one or two days on an average. Also, reusable consumables pose contamination risks, which results in HAIs. The CDC estimated that approximately 1.7 million in the US have these infections every year, of which about 99,000 individuals die. This has driven the demand for disposable consumables, where medical personnel prefer disposable consumables to reusable consumables. Few examples of disposables include Capnoxygen mask (Mercury Medical), Filter line etCO2 sampling lines (Medtronic), Evac endotracheal tube (Mallinckrodt), and Capnocheck Hand-held Carbon Dioxide Detector (Smiths Medical).

Further, the report states that the presence of alternatives for certain applications of respiratory monitoring poses a challenge for the market. By using capnography, clinicians can measure respiratory rate. However, this technique can be unreliable for non-intubated individuals as it is essential to monitor parameters other than respiratory rate of these individuals. Non-invasive respiratory volume monitors (RVM) offer a better assessment of ventilator status than capnography, because it continuously measures minute ventilation, tidal volume, and respiratory rate.

Key vendors

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc.

Smiths Medical Inc.

Welch Allyn Inc.

Other prominent vendors

ATHENA GTX

Braun & Company

COMDEK

DIXTAL Biomedica Industria E Comercio

Drägerwerk Medical

Hologic

Hospira

MEDACX

Mediana

Medilogix

Mennen Medical

Mindray

Nihon Kohden

Oridion Systems

OSI Systems

Physio-Control

Spacelabs Healthcare

Triton Electronics

Viamed

Weinmann Gerate fur Medizin

Zoll

