Clasado BioSciences will introduce the ingredient Bimuno® for the first time to the U.S. market as an exhibitor at SupplySide West 2016. The company will also host an informative discussion at Ingredient Launchpad presented by Mr. Jim Roufs, MS, RD, and CEO of Intelligent Nutrition, who is a well-known expert and consultant having been in the industry for over 28 years.

Bimuno is a Galacto-oligosacharride (GOS) mixture produced from dairy lactose utilizing a proprietary patented enzyme system derived from the probiotic organism Bifidobacterium bifidum, the predominant species in the gut of healthy breast-fed infants. It has been shown in pre-clinical and clinical studies to have a unique triple mode of action including the ability to rebalance the gut microbiota, support immune function and directly protect against certain pathogens.

"Many people do not understand how closely linked their overall health is to their digestive system and the bacteria that live there. Bimuno has a number of health benefits for the host that we are very excited to introduce to customers in the U.S. for use in their brands," said Graham Waters, CEO of Clasado BioSciences. "This will offer them a chance to grow demand and increase market share by offering improved products that support gut and digestive health."

Bimuno is available as a highly stable syrup (65% GOS) and a new more soluble free flowing powder (80% GOS) making it suitable for use in a wide range of foods and supplements.

During SupplySide West, Clasado will discuss Bimuno at the Ingredient Launchpad on Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 12:20pm. For questions about the scientific benefits of Bimuno and formulation needs, meet with experts at the Clasado booth NN166.

To learn more about Bimuno and Clasado BioSciences, visit www.Clasado.com.

About Clasado BioSciences

Clasado is the manufacturer and supplier of the unique patent protected transgalactooligosaccharide called Bimuno which exhibits a range of clinically proven health benefits in the areas of digestive and immune health. Clasado is committed to discovering, developing and harnessing the latest ground breaking prebiotic technology, providing clinically proven solutions which improve and enrich the quality of people's lives.

Bimuno is the result of intensive research & development dating back to 2000 and conducted in collaboration with the University of Reading's Food Microbial Sciences Unit and other globally recognized research institutes.

