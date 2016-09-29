FOREST CITY, IA--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading United States (U.S.) recreation vehicle manufacturer, will issue an advisory release and host a conference call on Thursday, October 13, 2016. Winnebago Industries plans to issue an advisory release before the market opens on October 13, 2016, notifying the public that a complete and full-text press release discussing the financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and Fiscal 2016 ended August 27, 2016, will be available no earlier than 6:00 a.m. CDT in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at: http://investor.wgo.net.

The Company will also host a conference call on October 13, 2016, at 9 a.m. CDT to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2016. Winnebago Industries' conference call may be heard live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=85260&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5203002.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc., is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company and its subsidiary build quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago Industries has received the Quality Circle Award from the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association every year since 1996. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit, http://investor.wgo.net.

