Today, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) took part in Ubisoft's General Shareholders Meeting, where it is the largest shareholder, holding 22.8% of the share capital.

Vivendi holds its shares in registered form with a view towards long-term share ownership and enjoying a double voting starting from 2017.

Vivendi considers that it would be good corporate governance for it to be represented on the company's Board of Directors considering its level of equity interest. In the meantime, it abstained from the vote on the resolutions. As a result, resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 25 presented by the Board failed to pass.

Moreover, having taken full control of Gameloft, which employs 6,000 people and is experiencing satisfactory growth, Vivendi will pursue its strategy in video games, which complements the content it develops in the fields of music (Universal Music Group) and television (Canal+ Group) as well as its interests in distribution (FNAC), in audiovisual production (e.g. Banijay) and in Telecom Italia and Telefonica.

Vivendi is an integrated media and content group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. The main subsidiaries of Vivendi comprise Canal+ Group and Universal Music Group. Canal+ is the leading pay-TV operator in France, and also serves markets in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Canal+ operations include Studiocanal, a leading European player in production, sales and distribution of film and TV series. Universal Music Group is the world leader in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising, with more than 50 labels covering all genres. A separate division, Vivendi Village, brings together Vivendi Ticketing (ticketing in the UK, the U.S and France), MyBestPro (experts counseling), Watchever (subscription video-on-demand), Radionomy (digital radio), Olympia Production, the L'Olympia and the Theâtre de L'Oeuvre venues in Paris and the CanalOlympia venues in Africa. With 3.5 billion videos viewed each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. Gameloft is a worldwide leading video games on mobile, with 2 million games downloaded per day.

