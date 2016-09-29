SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced the winners of its inaugural MONY Awards (MONYs), honoring Aria customers and partners for innovation and excellence in a variety of monetization initiatives. The awards recognize the organizations and individuals for their leadership in changing the way the world does business.

The MONYs were awarded in four categories to the following Aria customers and partners:

For Visionary Business Transformation -- Awarded to Pitney Bowes for its revolutionary Commerce Cloud platform, which represents a strategic milestone in the company's continuing evolution in transforming into a digital service provider.





For Exceptional Social Impact through Business -- Awarded to Mary Kay, Inc. for supporting women entrepreneurs through the launch of the InTouch app for independent beauty consultants, building on the company's 53-year mission to empower women through business opportunity.





For Outstanding Champion of Monetization Success -- an individual contribution award earned by Michele Tivnan, Senior Director, Enterprise Applications at Constant Contact, the leading provider of online marketing solutions for small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations.





For Collaboration on Monetization Initiatives -- Awarded to Advanced Technology Group for their continued leadership in both identifying and then implementing enterprise monetization solutions that exceed the demands of global enterprises.





"The inaugural MONYs showcase companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in monetization," said Tom Dibble, President & CEO of Aria Systems. "We are pleased to recognize these innovative leaders who are advancing best practices in their respective fields, and we are honored to partner with them for their long-term business success."

The MONY winners were celebrated at Aria Systems' second annual Monetize conference, held September 13th, 2016 at the historic Fairmont hotel in San Francisco.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the consensus analyst choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Philips, and Zipcar depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

Aria Systems and the Aria logo are trademarks of Aria Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

