QIAGEN and ICMP to Develop First NGS Workflow for Identification of Missing Persons

Collaboration targets "Sample to Insight" sequencing solutions to enhance research and applications in human identification

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) today announced collaboration on a project to enhance ICMP's ability to identify missing persons using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. QIAGEN and ICMP will work together at the ICMP's laboratory in The Hague to develop and validate a complete NGS solution, including QIAGEN's "Sample to Insight" GeneReader NGS System* and other QIAGEN workflow solutions, as well as innovative forensic panels designed for identification of missing persons using single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs).

The joint efforts integrate QIAGEN's "Sample to Insight" integrated GeneReader NGS workflow with ICMP's on-going efforts to advance the science of human identification through a consultative process that includes the world's leading forensic geneticists.

"The tragedy of missing persons, often due to armed conflicts or natural disasters, impacts families and whole societies. We are pleased to partner with ICMP to bring efficient, actionable next-generation sequencing to ICMP, which maintains the world's leading laboratory for human identification," said Peer Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. "Working with ICMP we will create Sample to Insight NGS workflows, including technologies to prepare even the most difficult samples and to conduct highly sensitive DNA analysis for successful identification."

