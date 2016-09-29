ISSAQUAH, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year ended August 28, 2016.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $35.73 billion, an increase of two percent from $34.99 billion in fiscal 2015. Net sales for the fiscal year were $116.07 billion, an increase of two percent from $113.67 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

16 Weeks 52 Weeks ---------- ---------- U.S. -1% 1% Canada 2% -3% Other International -2% -3% Total Company 0% 0% ========== ==========

Comparable sales for these periods excluding the negative impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange were as follows:

16 Weeks 52 Weeks ---------- ---------- U.S. 2% 3% Canada 5% 8% Other International 1% 4% Total Company 3% 4% ========== ==========

Net income for the fourth quarter was $779 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $767 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, last year.

Net income for the fiscal year was $2.35 billion, or $5.33 per diluted share, compared to $2.38 billion, or $5.37 per diluted share, last year. Net income last year was positively impacted by a $57 million ($.13 per diluted share) tax benefit in connection with a second-quarter special cash dividend.

Costco ended its 2016 fiscal year and currently operates 715 warehouses, including 501 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 91 in Canada, 36 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 12 in Korea, 12 in Taiwan, eight in Australia and two in Spain. The Company plans to open up to an additional nine new warehouses (including one relocation) before the end of calendar year 2016. Costco also operates e-commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

A conference call to discuss these fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end operating results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 29, 2016, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and "Play Webcast").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended August 28, August 30, August 28, August 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- REVENUE Net sales $ 35,728 $ 34,993 $ 116,073 $ 113,666 Membership fees 832 785 2,646 2,533 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total revenue 36,560 35,778 118,719 116,199 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 31,649 31,096 102,901 101,065 Selling, general and administrative 3,696 3,499 12,068 11,445 Preopening expenses 24 27 78 65 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating income 1,191 1,156 3,672 3,624 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (39) (40) (133) (124) Interest income and other, net 29 40 80 104 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,181 1,156 3,619 3,604 Provision for income taxes 396 378 1,243 1,195 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income including noncontrolling interests 785 778 2,376 2,409 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) (11) (26) (32) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 779 $ 767 $ 2,350 $ 2,377 ========== ========== ========== ========== NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 1.78 $ 1.75 $ 5.36 $ 5.41 ========== ========== ========== ========== Diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.73 $ 5.33 $ 5.37 ========== ========== ========== ========== Shares used in calculation: (000's) Basic 437,809 438,835 438,585 439,455 Diluted 440,868 442,404 441,263 442,716 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 1.70 $ 6.51 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassifications August 28, August 30, 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,379 $ 4,801 Short-term investments 1,350 1,618 Receivables, net 1,252 1,224 Merchandise inventories 8,969 8,908 Other current assets 268 228 ---------- ---------- Total current assets 15,218 16,779 ---------- ---------- PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Land 5,395 4,961 Buildings and improvements 13,994 12,618 Equipment and fixtures 6,077 5,274 Construction in progress 701 811 ---------- ---------- 26,167 23,664 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (9,124) (8,263) ---------- ---------- Net property and equipment 17,043 15,401 ---------- ---------- OTHER ASSETS 902 837 ---------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 33,163 $ 33,017 ========== ========== LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 7,612 $ 9,011 Current portion of long-term debt 1,100 1,283 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,629 2,468 Accrued member rewards 869 813 Deferred membership fees 1,362 1,269 Other current liabilities 2,003 1,695 ---------- ---------- Total current liabilities 15,575 16,539 LONG-TERM DEBT, excluding current portion 4,061 4,852 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,195 783 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities 20,831 22,174 ---------- ---------- COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding 0 0 Common stock $.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 437,524,000 and 437,952,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 5,490 5,218 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,099) (1,121) Retained earnings 7,686 6,518 ---------- ---------- Total Costco stockholders' equity 12,079 10,617 Noncontrolling interests 253 226 ---------- ---------- Total equity 12,332 10,843 ---------- ---------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 33,163 $ 33,017 ========== ==========

