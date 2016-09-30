CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 --AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and mining companies, received two equipment orders totaling $200,000. The inventoried equipment will ship before the end of the third quarter.

The customers, one located in Texas and one located in California, purchased the container handlers for use in their dry ports (inland intermodal terminals). Dry ports speed the flow of cargo between ships and major land transportation networks improving the movement of imports and exports away from congested seaports.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "According to our auditors, we can still expect to have the audit completed by the end of the first week in October. It has been a relatively painless and quick process thanks to our CFO, Tracie Hannick, and her accounting staff. Management and the board are pleased to get the audit finalized and look forward to being a fully SEC reporting company."

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio

Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900

Email Contact



