Power Spin Brush and Pre-Shave Gel System Clinically Tested to Reduce Razor Bumps By Up To 69%*

The Art of Shaving has introduced a new "Power Brush" System and regimen. The Power Brush and Unscented Pre-Shave Gel for Power Brush are made specifically to combat ingrown hair and razor bumps, two of the most commonly cited shaving issues.***

This new system, when used in preparation for a shave, has been clinically tested to help reduce the amount of new bumps in three months* while reducing the occurrence of razor bumps by up to 69%*. The Art of Shaving Power Brush System reduces the occurrence of ingrown hairs significantly up to 47% after first month of use** and increases the release of ingrown hair by up to 85% over 12 weeks**

The Art of Shaving Power Brush is a three speed brush device for men suffering from razor bumps. Featuring soft nylon bristles and water resistant thermo-plastic for use in the shower, this spinning brush can be used with the Pre-Shave Gel to gently exfoliate the skin and help release trapped hairs and minimize razor bumps with daily use**. The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Gel creates a thin layer of protection on your face and neck while decreasing any tug and pull during a shave with its lightweight emollient, glycerin and a touch of Shea Butter.

"Good skin starts with good shave preparation. It was the foundational belief that inspired our first product the pre-shave oil - and our "4Elements of the Perfect Shave". Modernizing this step of preparation through the Power Brush system allows us to meet men's grooming needs with a new solution, clinically tested to reduce razor bumps." Todd Brisky, The Art of Shaving CEO.

The Power Brush System is available at Art of Shaving store locations and at www.theartofshaving.com.

*After 12 weeks of daily shaving using a regimen of The Art of Shaving 2 in 1 Power Brush with Power Brush Gel, ProGlide Flexball Razor and TAOS 4 Elements Regimen, compared to shaving with shave cream alone

** Daily shaving using a regimen of The Art of Shaving 2 in 1 Power Brush with Power Brush Gel, ProGlide Flexball Razor and TAOS 4 Elements Regimen, compared to shaving with shave cream alone

*** AMJ 2016 TAOS Survey of The Art of Shaving Master Barbers and Shave Consultants

