Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2016) - Mario Stephano, President & CEO of Cordoba Minerals (TSXV: CDB) explains how this junior exploration company is looking for commodities in Colombia.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/cordoba-ceo-clip/

Cordoba Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Oct 10-23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Cordoba Minerals (TSXV: CDB):

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba has a joint venture with High Power Exploration on the highly prospective, district-scale San Matias Copper-Gold Project located at sea level with excellent infrastructure and near operating open-pit mines in the Department of Cordoba. www.cordobaminerals.com

About CEO Clips:

