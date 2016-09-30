Carsten Lüers of Verizon Enterprise Solutions to Lead In-house Community

The Association of Corporate Counsel Europe (ACC Europe), which serves the needs of more than 2,000 lawyers practicing in corporations and other organizations throughout Europe, announced that Carsten Lüers, managing counsel, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, was elected president of the ACC Europe board of directors.

As president of ACC Europe, Lüers will focus on amplifying the voice of the in-house bar on European regulatory and policy issues, and other legal developments. He will lead a board of directors working to strengthen connections among in-house lawyers across the continent, including expanding opportunities for professional development, networking, and benchmarking.

"Although European companies routinely face new regulatory pressures, the past few months of political and government regulatory decisions have drastically altered the outlook for businesses on the continent in the coming years," Lüers said. "A great deal of uncertainty remains, and it's more important than ever that in-house lawyers in Europe can turn to a strong network of peers and have access to the latest legal resources."

Lüers, based in Verizon's Frankfurt office, is responsible for managing the company's law department in the DACH Region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). He handles a variety of legal issues ranging from M&A projects, customer and vendor contract negotiations, corporate governance, litigation matters, and compliance issues.

Most recently, Lüers led the department on legal matters related to IT outsourcing deals, strategic partnerships, corporate restructuring, and cloud computing. He previously worked as senior legal advisor, Colt Technology Services; senior legal counsel, Verizon Business; and senior associate, Allen Overy LLP. Lüers has served on the ACC Europe board of directors, including as a country representative for Germany, since 2011, and will be the first German president of ACC Europe.

"In-house lawyers face the modern challenge of serving as both business partners and gatekeepers to their companies, whether multi-national or regional," said Iohann Le Frapper, chair-elect of the ACC board of directors and chief legal officer, Gulf Bridge International. "We look forward to supporting Carsten and the entire chapter board as it further establishes the frameworks ACC Europe members need to advise their companies during complicated times."

Immediately after Lüers' installment, new officers for the 2017 board were elected during the ACC Europe board meeting in Frankfurt. The list of officers includes:

Chris Fowler, general counsel UK commercial legal services, BT plc, United Kingdom (vice president)

general counsel UK commercial legal services, BT plc, United Kingdom (vice president) Wolf Frenkel, director/group general counsel, BearingPoint Service GmbH, Switzerland (secretary)

director/group general counsel, BearingPoint Service GmbH, Switzerland (secretary) Chris Murphy Ives, vice president deputy general counsel EMEA, Latin America Canada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Switzerland(treasurer)

Upcoming ACC Europe programmes will focus on mediation (Madrid, 6 Oct.), digital business, including big data and cloud services (Amsterdam, 6 Oct.), and artificial intelligence from a legal perspective (Milan, 19 Oct.).

ABOUT ACC EUROPE: The Association of Corporate Counsel Europe (ACC Europe) serves the needs of lawyers practicing in corporations and other organisations throughout Europe. ACC Europe, with more than 2,000 members, promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other private-sector organizations through information, education, networking opportunities and advocacy initiatives. ACC Europe is a chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), which since its founding in 1982 has grown to more than 40,000 members in 85 countries employed by over 10,000 organizations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. Additional information about ACC Europe can be found at www.acce.com. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel

