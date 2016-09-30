Cloud Migration Services Market Growing at 23.9% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Global cloud migration services market size is estimated to grow from $2.42 billion in 2016 to $7.06 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 23.9% driven by factors such as increased migration of workloads to cloud environment by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the inclination of enterprises to ward improved security & increased business agility. Fear of vendor lock-in, risk of data loss, and cloud interoperability are some of the major restraints and challenges in the market.

Complete report on cloud migration services market spread across 167 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 66 tables and 53 figures is now available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/cloud-migration-services-market-by-service-type-cloud-integration-application-management-monitoring-disaster-recovery-application-load-testing-professional-service-managed-service-application-and-regio-st-to-2021-market-report.html .

Migrating workloads in real-time, integration of existing infrastructure into cloud system, cloud assessment, faster deployments, and automated disaster recovery are some of the upcoming trends in the cloud migration services market. Cloud migration services have enabled efficient business operations and improved security along with collaborative working across different geographical locations. The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth in the cloud migration services market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the cloud migration services market.

Professional services segment includes training & consulting and support & maintenance. Migration consulting service providers identify the workloads that are fit for migration on cloud environment, thus, saving on resources and costs before migrating the entire workload. Training services aim at providing various education programs to mitigate the knowledge gaps. The support, training, and maintenance services segment provides customer-support abilities to the industry verticals in case of security threats and privacy breaches. Companies actively provide online training resources such as user guides, blog articles, white papers, video instructions, and forums to their clients. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2016, while APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. Factors such as improved IT infrastructure, growing internet penetration, and increasing number of connected devices are supporting the growth of the cloud migration services market in APAC.

The various key cloud migration services market vendors and service providers profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services (Seattle, Washington, U.S.), IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, U.S.), Google, Inc. (Mountain View, California, U.S.), Cisco Systems (San Jose, California, U.S.), WSM (St. Clair Shores, Michigan, U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (Falls Church, Virginia, U.S.), Rackspace, Inc. (Windcrest, Texas, U.S.), RightScale, Inc. (Santa Barbara, California, U.S.), Verizon Enterprise Solutions (New York, U.S.), NTT Data Corporation (Koto-Ku, Tokyo, Japan) and VMware Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.). Order a copy of this research at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=704182 .

Another research titled IoT Cloud Platform Market by Platform (Device, Connectivity Management and Application Enablement), Deployment Model (Public, Private and Hybrid), Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprise), Application Area, Service - Global Forecast to 2021 says evolution of high speed networking technology across the globe and the increasing adoption of connected and intelligent devices are some of the factors expected to drive the Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform market. The IoT cloud platform market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2016 to USD 7.15 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. Amazon Web Service (Washington, U.S.), Google (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Salesforce.com (California, U.S.), General Electric (New York, U.S.), PTC(Massachusetts, U.S.), Samsung (Suwon, South Korea), Sap SE (Walldorf, Germany) and Telit (London, U.K.) are companies profiled in this IoT cloud platform market research available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/iot-cloud-platform-market-by-platform-device-connectivity-management-and-application-enablement-deployment-model-public-private-and-hybrid-organization-size-smbs-and-large-enterprise-application-area-ser-st-to-2021-market-report.html .

Explore more reports related to cloud computing market at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/information-technology-telecommunication/software-enterprise-computing/rich-internet-application-ria/cloud-computing .

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox theatre, Bund garden road,

Pune-411001

Maharashtra,India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com

