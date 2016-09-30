By today, Olympic Entertainment Group AS (hereinafter OEG) has been informed that Ministry of Finance of Poland has rejected the applications for location specific activity license for Warsaw submitted on 01.09.2016 by the Polish subsidiaries of OEG Casino Polonia-Wroclaw sp. z o.o. and Ultramedia sp. z o.o.



