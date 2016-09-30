Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Chronic Asthma Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2016" clinical trials to their offering.

The clinical trial report "Chronic Asthma Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2016" provides an overview of the Chronic Asthma clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Chronic Asthma. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). Clinical trial reports are generated using our proprietary database Pharma eTrack clinical trials database.

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape.

The report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by region, country (G7 E7), trial status, trial phase, sponsor type and end point status.

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (trial title, phase, and status) pertaining to the company.

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended and withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment.

The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years.

The report provides the latest news for the past three months.

Reasons to buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment.

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials, which saves time and cost.

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market, which helps in identifying key business opportunities.

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market.

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level.

Companies Mentioned:

Merck Co., Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

QPS Holdings, LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Cipla Ltd.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5bmsv/chronic_asthma.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160930005841/en/

