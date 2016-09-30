TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) -
Third Quarter Results Release October 26th after market close Conference Call and Webcast October 27th 9:00am ET
Dial-in details for the conference call, and access to the live webcast, will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com/investors/presentations.
Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel Oh
Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
+1 416 307-5107
doh@barrick.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President, Communications
+1 416 307-7414
alloyd@barrick.com