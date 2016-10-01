NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - September 30, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 15, 2016 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 6, 2015 and July 28, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased shares of Twitter and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 15, 2016.

Twitter and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) by early 2015, daily active users had replaced the timeline views metric as the primary user engagement metric tracked internally by Twitter; (ii) the trend in user engagement growth was flat or declining; (iii) new product initiatives were not having a meaningful impact on Monthly Active Users ("MAUs") or user engagement; (iv) Twitter's stated acceleration in MAU growth was the result of low-quality MAU growth; and (v) defendants lacked a basis for their previously-issued projection of approximately 20% MAU growth.

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.

