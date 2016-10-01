In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 6,96% vor Coca-Cola HBC 4,49%, Hellenic Petroleum 3,48%, Motor Oil 1,8%, Folli Follie 1,75%, Hellenic Exchanges 1,45%, Titan Cement 0,95%, OTE 0,63%, Jumbo SA -1,42% und Alpha Bank -11,86%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 9,5% vor Coca-Cola HBC 4,94% , Hellenic Petroleum 4,59% , Jumbo SA 3,16% , Motor Oil 1,7% , Folli Follie 0,55% , Hellenic Exchanges -0,71% , Titan Cement -1,3% , OTE -3,17% und Alpha Bank -60,9% . Weitere Highlights: Coca-Cola HBC ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (4,1% Zuwachs von 19,6 auf 20,4), ebenso Motor Oil 3 Tage im Plus (1,7%...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...