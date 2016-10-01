In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Sky 5,63% vor Time Warner 3,75%, CTS Eventim 0,06%, Vivendi -0,19%, Tomorrow Focus -0,41%, Axel Springer -0,44%, RTL Group -0,61%, ProSiebenSat1 -1,05%, Bertelsmann -1,22% und Constantin Medien -1,22%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Sky 4,84% vor Vivendi 4,15% , CTS Eventim 1,38% , Time Warner 0,89% , Bertelsmann -0,31% , Axel Springer -0,59% , Constantin Medien -3,03% , ProSiebenSat1 -4,11% , RTL Group -4,75% und Tomorrow Focus -8,05% . Weitere Highlights: Time Warner ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (4,61% Zuwachs von 76,1 auf 79,61), ebenso Sky 3 Tage im Plus (9,11% Zuwachs von 834,5 auf...

