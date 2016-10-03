Realizing Global Development Strategy with Massive Children's Consumer Complex







HONG KONG, Oct 2, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - C.banner International Holdings Limited ("C.banner" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", HK:1028), a leading international integrated retailer and second largest retailer of mid-to-premium women's formal and leisure footwear in the PRC, yesterday announced the grand opening of the first Hamleys (a centuries old British toy brand) China flagship store in Nanjing.



The nearly 7,000 sq.m. store is located at Xinjiekou Sanpower Plaza (Nanjing International Finance Center), providing thousands of high quality traditional to high-tech educational items for children of all ages. In addition to the adorable iconic teddy bears from Hamleys, there are also other toy brand collections. Moreover, Hamleys partners with many world-renowned toy brands, such as Hasbro, Mattel, Lego, and others in this "Toy Museum" outlet.



While providing high quality toys for children's playtime fun, Hamleys cares a great deal about children's mental development. Two special party houses have also been designed and built inside Hamleys' Nanjing flagship store with a host of different themes to choose from. Their professional team is responsible as well for organising distinctive birthday party events for children, providing games, toys, food, and exclusive birthday cakes and birthday gifts. There are also more than 10 entertainment facilities located from the first to the fourth floor, providing interactive games for children of different ages.



Facilities like remote car racing and shooting games enhance children's response sensitivity while augmented reality (AR) games utilising technology and magic let children interact with the latest in virtual reality in areas like the "Water Game Zone", Creative D.I.Y Workshop and Baby Aesthesia Zone. Hamleys uses the finest quality equipment to stimulate children's sensory responses, allowing them to experience fun and providing memorable interactive games.



In 2015, C.banner successfully acquired Hamleys, the centuries old British toy shop. Established in 1760, Hamleys is the oldest toy brand in the UK with a glorious history, well-known brand philosophy and high quality toys. It is a veritable "Magic Kingdom" for kids and adults of all ages. Hamleys now embarks on a new journey in Nanjing, China, with a diversified product range and services provided by creative concepts. Based on the Hamleys brand, the Group will design and build a consumer complex comprising various sections, including children's entertainment, education, clothing, daily necessities, culture and catering.



Mr. Chen Yixi, Chairman of C.banner said, "The addition of the Hamleys brand will provide a great boost to continuously enhance our Company's brand value and realise a strong synergy with our existing business operations allowing us to achieve our global development strategy. The store is intended to serve as a template for future store openings as the Company seeks to replicate the unique Hamleys in-store experience with interactive playtime, events and special demonstrations in other populous cities over the PRC.



"Next year, the Company plans to roll out more stores in core cities with high populations across China, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xuzhou, Hangzhou and others. We will also continue to take full advantage of C.banner's experience in China's retailing industry and long-term retail network contacts to rapidly expand Hamleys' business across the mainland. The Group has full confidence in Hamleys' development in China, and we feel that we are now on the ground floor of greater opportunities ahead. We look forward with great anticipation to achieving strong business growth."









