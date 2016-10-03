PJSC MAGNIT - Magnit Executives Included in List of Business Leaders

Press-release

Krasnodar

October 3, 2016

Magnit Executives have been Included in the List of Business Leaders and Named the Best in the Industry

Krasnodar, Russia (October 3, 2016): Executives of "Magnit", one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), have been included in the list of top business leaders and named the best in the industry as rated by the Russian Managers Association and Kommersant.

"Magnit" CEO Sergey Galitskiy has been included in the list of top business leaders of the 17th "TOP-1000 Russian Managers" ratings for 2016 prepared by the Russian Managers Association and Kommersant. The list of business leaders includes businessmen and leading top-managers.

Another three "Magnit" executives are among top five in the industry: Ilya Sattarov was ranked first in the HR Directors rating, Khachatur Pombukhchan was ranked fourth in the CFO rating and Marina Ivanova was ranked second in the Commercial Directors rating.

"TOP-1000 Russian managers" rating of the Russian Managers Association is the instrument of professional reputation evaluation of the Russian top-managers. The rating summarizes the year-end results of work and reveals the most professional managers of Russia.

The rating methodology is based on "the best choose the best" principle: top-managers evaluate top-managers, functional managers evaluate functional managers.

Please follow the link below to view the 17th "TOP-1000 Russian managers" rating for 2016 in full:

http://www.kommersant.ru/apps/102663

