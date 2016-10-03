sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,916 Euro		-0,594
-1,95 %
WKN: 876864 ISIN: US59001A1025 Ticker-Symbol: MEY 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION29,916-1,95 %