ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- REV announces today the launch of its customizable performance management platform, which solves critical challenges facing organizations across a variety of industries. Designed to inspire productivity and encourage communication, the REV platform can be used by teams, managers and executives to drive performance and align strategy. Whether it's applied for sales acceleration, operational efficiency or another data-driven use case, REV provides individuals and teams within industries, such as automotive, customer service, insurance, law and many others, the tools needed to maximize performance.

"Studies have shown that companies with engaged employees generate 250 percent more revenue. For this reason, businesses are implementing performance management platforms that keep employees engaged and accountable," said Ty Tucker, CEO at REV. "When developing REV, we noticed that a majority of business applications focus on telling organizations what has happened historically, thus creating insight into repeatable processes. REV goes a step further by driving the underlying behaviors that influence success, allowing for greater levels of analysis that provide both relevance and context to analytics when it's needed -- right now."

Powered by an algorithmic analytical engine that helps create transparency and normalization, REV drives organizational performance and user behavior with a dynamic interface and user-friendly navigation. Leveraging data science and advanced analytics, REV incorporates gamification to engage users and display information in a way that avoids analysis paralysis, resulting in an ecosphere of decision management capabilities that empower users and organizations alike.

"REV has helped my sales organization become more unified. The analytics section is top notch and gives the sales team quick access to their customer's buying habits," said Joshua Coaten, North/Central Florida Market General Manager at Carrier Enterprise. "The best part is the competition that REV brings with its individual and team scoring system. REV is a viable part of our success in our industry."

With its flexible architecture, strategic accelerator models, and easy to onboard framework, REV significantly decreases the costs associated with the maintenance and development of a performance management platform. REV can also integrate with various Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, as well as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) such as Netsuite, and project management tools like JIRA.

Early adopters of the REV platform include Pandera Systems, Watsco, ShelfGenie, Gemaire, Carrier Enterprise and East Coast Metal Distributors. Now available for companies of any size, REV has proven itself to be an effective and scalable business solution.

To learn more about REV, visit www.revapp.io.

