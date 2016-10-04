WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 --AUSA 2016 -- Bluewater Defense, Inc. and Vorbeck Materials Corp. (AUSA 2016 BOOTH #7617) announce the introduction of next generation, high performance wearable antennas for military, tactical and commercial use in apparel and equipment featuring multiple communication bands including LTE capabilities at AUSA 2016.

Bluewater and Vorbeck partnered to offer robust, high-gain, low-cost, and discrete conformal printed graphene antennas embedded in military apparel and backpacks. Benefits include:

Increase existing cell phone coverage by up to 200%

Significant improvements of upload and download speeds

Omni-directional coverage through the deployment of an array of antennas

Supports wide frequency range from 800-3000 Mhz

Durable, flexible, washable and non-corrosive -- environmentally friendly

Increased battery life by reducing operating power





"We expect that our military and defense leaders will appreciate a high performance wearable antenna with little or no silhouette, therefore better protecting the warfighter," says Vorbeck's CEO, John Lettow, Ph.D. "Two additional benefits of this technology are that it delivers real-time, 'on-the-go' communication capabilities because there is no need to deploy an external antenna, and they also interface with traditional electronics, making them very easy to field," he said.

Vorbeck has pioneered the use of graphene in printed, flexible electronic components and systems for a wide variety of industries and applications. Using high volume printing technologies and its suite of commercial Vor-ink™ formulations, Vorbeck designs and fabricates multilayer electronic products, including antennas, sensors, switches, and wiring.

From military and defense applications to security packaging, RFID, and consumer wearable electronics, Vorbeck's patented flexible electronic and antenna technologies can be embedded anywhere including; jackets, clothing, backpacks, briefcases, and other assorted wearables, and labeling -- to improve communication in a digital world.

"Our strength is our ability to 'connect the past with the future'," says Eric Spackey, CEO, Bluewater Defense. "With Vorbeck's next generation cellular antenna technology, we are moving information from the fabric of what we wear to the Cloud," he said.

Bluewater and Vorbeck will be featuring a variety of apparel, backpacks, action packs, straps and other related products at 2016 AUSA Meeting & Expo in Washington, D.C., October 4-5, Booth #7617. Demonstrations at the booth during show hours or available upon request.

About Bluewater Defense

Bluewater Defense, Inc. (BWD) is a leading manufacturer of protective clothing, uniforms and equipage for the United States Department of Defense. With over 29 years of experience, the Company is dedicated to meeting the varying needs of their industry partners and the military through mass production, specialized custom and short run production, rapid prototyping, and a unique focus on innovation. Bluewater Defense is a Puerto Rico based company, currently operating with 500 employees in a five-building campus located in Corozal, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.bluewaterdefense.com

About Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Vorbeck Materials is a global leader in graphene enhanced products and solutions. Born out of Professor Ilhan Aksay's Princeton Research Lab, Vorbeck is now bringing products to market with some of the most well recognized brands and institutions in the world. Vorbeck has pioneered the use of graphene in printed, flexible electronic components and systems for a wide variety of industries and applications. Using high volume printing technologies and its suite of commercial Vor-ink™ formulations, Vorbeck designs and fabricates multilayer electronic products, including antennas, sensors, switches, and wiring.

Vorbeck has the capability to integrate this groundbreaking material seamlessly into products that are ready to ship. Vorbeck's award-winning, patented technology is based on single-atom thick graphene sheets: it has applicability for Antennas, RFID, Wearables, Next Generation Battery Development, Composites, and Conductive Inks. For more information, visit http://www.vorbeck.com or call +1-301-497-9000.

