Paris, Amsterdam, October 5, 2016

Press Release

Unibail-Rodamco SE: Resignation of Supervisory Board Member

In order to pursue new professional opportunities, José Luis Duran has informed Unibail-Rodamco of his decision to resign as Supervisory Board member effective October 4, 2016.

Mr Duran has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco since April 27, 2011.

"I have had the pleasure and the privilege to work alongside talented professionals during my time as a Non-Executive Director and have enjoyed contributing to the success of the Company," states Mr Duran.

Rob ter Haar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco, continued, "José Luis has been a strong and committed member of the Supervisory Board. I would like to thank him personally for his valued support and wish him the best of luck in his future pursuits."

As part of the Supervisory Board ongoing succession planning, a candidate for Mr Duran's seat will be proposed at the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Zeineb Slimane

+33 1 76 77 57 22

zeineb.slimane@unibail-rodamco.com

Marine Huet

+33 1 76 77 58 02

marine.huet@unibail-rodamco.com

Media Relations

Pauline Duclos-Lenoir

+33 1 76 77 57 94

pauline.duclos-lenoir@unibail-rodamco.com

About Unibail-Rodamco

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 EU countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at €39.3 billion as of June 30, 2016. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain. With the support of its 1,985 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention & exhibition centres in the Paris region.

The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural, city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes.

The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com (http://www.unibail-rodamco.com)





