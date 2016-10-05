sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,09 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0QZLM ISIN: CA95922P1099 Ticker-Symbol: AHE 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN POTASH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN POTASH CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,089
0,102
19:24
0,093
0,101
19:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN POTASH CORP
WESTERN POTASH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTERN POTASH CORP0,090,00 %