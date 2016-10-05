Research and Markets - Global Nitric Acid Market Growth at CAGR of 6%, 2011-2025: Competition Forecast and Opportunities - Key Players are LSB Industries, Yara International, CF Industries, Deepak Fertilizer & Petrochemicals Corp

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nitric Acid Market By Plant Type, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

The global nitric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2016-2025, on the back of implementation of stringent regulations related to greenhouse gas pollution control, expanding ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate industries and growing demand for explosives from mining and construction sectors. Europe is the largest consumer of nitric acid across the globe.

Rising demand for nitric acid across the globe can be attributed to its widespread use in production of chemicals such as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, nitrobenzene, adipic acid, toluene di isocynate etc., used in fertilizers, polyurethanes, pharmaceuticals and other end user industries. Growing demand for ammonium nitrate fertilizers is projected to emerge as a key driver in the global nitric acid market.



Increasing need for high crop yield in order to address the growing demand for food has prompted consumption of synthetic fertilizers over the past few years. Large availability of agricultural land and supportive government policies have positively influenced expansion of agriculture sector across the globe. This is anticipated to augur well for global nitric acid demand, as the chemical is used for production of ammonium nitrate, a key constituent of nitrogenous fertilizers.



However, rapid industrialization in APAC are projected to drive robust growth in demand for nitric acid and its derivatives in the region in the ensuing years. Few of the major players operating in global nitric acid market include LSB Industries, Yara International, CF Industries, Deepak Fertilizer, Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, etc.



Scope of the Report



Global Nitric Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Plant Type (Dual Pressure & Mono Pressure), By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect), By Application (Ammonium Nitrate & Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Nitrobenzene, Toluene Di Isocyanate, Adipic Acid, Tri Nitro Toluene, & Others), By Region ( Europe , Asia-Pacific , North America , South America , and Middle East & Africa )

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Reduction of Nitrogen Oxide Emissions

Rising Use in Nanotechnology Applications

Recovery of Noble Metals

Increasing Application of Nitric Acid in Wet Acid Digestion for Wastewater Treatment

Rising Popularity of 'Clean in Place' Concept

Potential Detection Tool Against Narcotics

Relocation of Production facilities from Western Countries to Asia-Pacific

Production Capacity Expansions



Companies Mentioned



Agrium Inc.

Apache Nitrogen Products, Inc

BASF SE

BagfasBandirmaGubreFabrikalari A.S.

Borealis AG

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CVR Partners, LP (Rentech, Inc.)

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

ENAEX SE

GroupoFertiberia

GrupaAzoty S.A.

J R Simplot

LSB Industries Inc.

Omnia Holdings

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

SKW StickstoffwerkePiesteritz GmbH(AGROFERT, a.s.)

Sasol Limited

Ube Industries Limited

Yara International ASA

