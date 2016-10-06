Future Group Selects Cognizant to Enable its Consumer Goods Business to Become a Connected Enterprise





Cognizant to Build a Platform Using SAP's S/4HANA Business Suite to Help Optimize Supply Chain, Accelerate Decision-making and Innovation

MUMBAI, India, Oct.6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced that it has been selected by Future Group, a leading Indian multi-brand retailer, as a strategic partner to transform Future Consumer Limited (FCL), Future Group's consumer goods business, into a connected enterprise to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility and business impact.

As part of the engagement, Cognizant will build a platform for FCL to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration, and maximize synergies across all lines of business and corporate functions. To be built using SAP's S/4HANA business suite, the platform will enable FCL to optimize the supply chain and improve business throughput. Cognizant will also help FCL harness digital technologies, including mobile and data analytics, for real-time performance and operational insights to accelerate decision-making, innovation and time-to-market.

"This initiative is key to our focus on improving operational efficiencies and business agility to align with the changing needs of today's digitally empowered customers," said Saurabh Lal, "CEO, Manufacturing and Supply Chain at FCL. "In an era where data, insights and supply chain intelligence are crucial ingredients for turning success into market leadership, Cognizant's deep technology, business process, platform and digital capabilities will help us lay the foundation for more productive business interactions and smarter innovations."

"Creating value in the consumer goods industry is increasingly about turning data into actionable insights and foresights," said Rajesh Balaji Ramachandran, Senior Vice President and Global Leader of Enterprise Application Services at Cognizant. "With faster, more efficient business processes and a tightly aligned value chain underpinned by real-time data, FCL will be able to turn agility into competitive advantage and realize the full potential of enterprise resources. By combining our global industry experience with our extensive knowledge of SAP S/4 Hana technology, we look forward to helping FCL move towards becoming a new-age digital enterprise driven by continuous innovation."

This engagement expands Cognizant's relationship with Future Group, which began in 2012 to provide end-to-end IT infrastructure services for all Future Group companies.

About Future Consumer Ltd.

Future Consumer Limited (FCL), a part of the Future Group, is an operating company which has its presence in the Food and FMCG sector through a chain of retail formats and private brands. FCL is constantly expanding its already existing vast portfolio of established Food & FMCG brands. Currently it caters to various categories such as Basic Foods, Ready to Eat Meals, Snacks, Beverages, Personal Hygiene Care and Home Care. FCL has also set up India Food Park at Tumkur, Karnataka in partnership with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. This state-of-the-art food park facilitates end-to-end food processing along the value chain (grading, sorting, pulping, packaging & distribution) from the farm to the market.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, dedicated to helping the world's leading companies build stronger businesses. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey (U.S.), Cognizant combines a passion for client satisfaction, technology innovation, deep industry and business process expertise, and a global, collaborative workforce that embodies the future of work. With over 100 development and delivery centres worldwide and approximately 244,300 employees as of June 30, 2016, Cognizant is a member of the NASDAQ-100, the S&P 500, the Forbes Global 2000, and the Fortune 500 and is ranked among the top performing and fastest growing companies in the world. Visit us online at www.cognizant.com or follow us on Twitter: Cognizant.