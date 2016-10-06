Research and Markets - Global Video Wall Market CAGR Growth of 19.24% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Planar Systems, Samsung Electronics, Acer

DUBLIN, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global video wall market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.24% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, benefits of narrow bezel video walls will be a key driver for market growth. Narrow bezels provide seamless viewing experience to viewers and minimize the number of divisions caused by widened bezels.

The mirrored tapes over the narrow bezels help in reflecting the images by hiding the tile lines to give the viewers a bigger display with no attachments or divisions. Thus, the continuous effort made by the vendors to ensure a smooth and flawless video wall display will drive the global video wall market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that implementation of video walls is an expensive process, and it does not bring in direct revenue, which has become a major issue for small organizations. Aesthetically pleasing ultra-thin video wall displays are expensive, which further restricts the buyers from opting video walls instead of digital signage and billboards. High capital investment and operational cost of video walls are the other major challenges hindering the growth of the global video wall market.

Companies Mentioned:

Barco

LG Electronics

NEC

Planar Systems

Samsung Electronics

ViewSonic

Acer

ADFLOW Networks

AU Optronics

Leyard Optoelectronic

Panasonic

Prysm

Sharp

Sony

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market description

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

PART 08: Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Appendix

PART 18: About the Author

