Precision NanoSystems New Headquarters Designed to Enhance Product and Service Offerings to Customers Developing Novel Nanomedicines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative manufacturing solutions for novel nanoparticles used to investigate or treat disease, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. The custom-designed, 20,000 square foot facility fully integrates the company's functions to enhance product and service offerings to customers.

The single location houses R&D, product development, contract manufacturing, technical support, sales and marketing, and business development functions. The facility is designed to promote synergy between PNI's multidisciplinary technical and commercial teams with a focus on maximizing customer benefit from the NanoAssemblr' product suite.

"We recently released the NanoAssemblr Spark', Blaze' and Scale-Up systems to provide a fully integrated product suite that enables nanoparticle manufacture from discovery to clinical development," said James Taylor CEO of PNI. "Our new facility connects our team to ensure that we achieve our goal of supporting the accelerated development of novel nanomedicines that offer new treatment options for patients."

"The new headquarters includes an increased wet lab to expand our contract research, development and manufacturing services," said Euan Ramsay, COO. "We recognized that providing custom formulation and process solutions can accelerate nanomedicine development and augment the in-house capabilities of our clients, and we wanted to ensure that we designed the new facility to meet these needs."

PNI looks forward to welcoming its clients to the new corporate headquarters. For insights into how the NanoAssemblr technology is used, join PNI at their symposium titled Nanomedicines: Advances in Materials, Manufacturing and Therapeutic Applications on November 29, 2016 in London, UK. This free event will feature a number of speakers from industry and academia covering a wide range of topics. Registration can be found at PNILondon.eventbrite.ca.

About Precision NanoSystems, Inc.

Precision NanoSystems, Inc. (PNI) creates innovative solutions for the discovery, development and manufacture of novel nanoparticles for use as medicines and in medical research. PNI's proprietary NanoAssemblr' platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology. For more information, visit www.precisionnanosystems.com.



