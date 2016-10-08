sprite-preloader
Samstag, 08.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

681,60 Euro		+5,60
+0,83 %
WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
679,79
687,32
11:57
679,00
684,00
07.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMS AG
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG30,80+0,25 %
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION140,82+0,55 %
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A681,60+0,83 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG15,686-3,20 %