In der Wochensicht ist vorne: AMS 6,67% vor Samsung Electronics 4,43%, Honda Motor 2,29%, GlaxoSmithKline 2%, Daimler 1,85%, Ford Motor Co. 1,82%, Volkswagen 1,36%, Sanofi 1,1%, Johnson & Johnson 0,94%, Intel 0,93%, voestalpine 0,89%, Microsoft 0,35%, Amazon 0,25%, Alphabet -0,28%, Toyota Motor Corp. -0,35%, Novartis -0,52%, Cisco -0,79%, Pfizer -0,92%, Roche GS -1,03%, Andritz -1,89%, IBM -2% und Zumtobel -8,23%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Amazon 6,41% vor Intel 4,18% , Samsung Electronics 3,36% , GlaxoSmithKline 2,19% , AMS 1,82% , voestalpine 1,64%...

