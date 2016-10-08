sprite-preloader
Samstag, 08.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,04 Euro		+1,04
+2,81 %
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,599
37,955
11:56
37,60
37,90
07.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION16,10-0,47 %
AMS AG30,80+0,25 %
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC38,04+2,81 %
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG39,75-0,09 %