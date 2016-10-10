TreeBox Solutions Introduces OnTalk Vault -- The Secure Digital Safe for Enterprise Mobility

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Empower yourself to become a truly secure mobile workforce. TreeBox Solutions is excited to announce the launch of a new product-- OnTalk® Vault-- a secure repository solution for governments and enterprises at GovernmentWare 2016, Suntec Singapore. Engineered with advanced security and simplicity in mind, the solution empowers businesses to protect their sensitive documents and intellectual property anytime, anywhere while on the move.

OnTalk Vault complements the award-winning flagship solution-- OnTalk® for comprehensive secure mobile content management. With the secure mobile content management solution, businesses increase productivity by enabling their employees to share strategic discussions and collaborate on projects with co-workers, partners and customers across platforms securely.

OnTalk Vault Features:

Secure storage: Store, access and retrieve files from mobile devices securely.

Store, access and retrieve files from mobile devices securely. Collaborate: Exchange files and discuss privately with authenticated users via OnTalk. Eliminate fear of sending critical documents to spoofed contacts.

Exchange files and discuss privately with authenticated users via OnTalk. Eliminate fear of sending critical documents to spoofed contacts. Multi-layer security: Security by design-- Designed with user, device, content and network security from day one for enterprise protection.

Security by design-- Designed with user, device, content and network security from day one for enterprise protection. Usability: Simple to use with quick access menu functions-- Search, tag and favourite files for convenience.

Simple to use with quick access menu functions-- Search, tag and favourite files for convenience. Mobility: Available on mobile devices and via the web browser to access files anywhere, anytime.

Available on mobile devices and via the web browser to access files anywhere, anytime. Enterprise management: Govern corporate content on employees' devices. Enforce data access and encryption policies, manage user permissions and obtain a comprehensive view of activities all in one dashboard.

To learn more or see a live demonstration of OnTalk Vault, visit TreeBox Solutions at GovernmentWare 2016, Booth D26 in the Singapore Pavilion.

For more information, visit our website at http://treeboxsolutions.com/our-products.

About TreeBox Solutions:

TreeBox Solutions, named Frost & Sullivan Singapore Secure Mobile Communications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year in 2016 and Red Herring Top 100 Global Companies in 2015, is a leading secure mobile communications solution provider dedicated to helping our customers secure sensitive communications on mobile devices. Founded by a team of experienced Information Security specialists, our unique user-centric security design principles deliver the right balance between security and usability. For more information, visit http://treeboxsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Enquires:

Kristen Lim

TreeBox Solutions

Tel: +65-6570-3725

Email: marketing@treeboxsolutions.com

