Frost & Sullivan Awards TreeBox Solutions as the Secure Mobile Communications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

TreeBox Solutions recognised as an early innovator and solution provider of choice in the secure mobile communications space.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeBox Solutions, a leading secure mobile communications solution provider in Asia Pacific, has been named the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Singapore Secure Mobile Communications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year. The award is given to the company that demonstrates excellence in Entrepreneurial Innovation and Customer Impact.

Frost & Sullivan accredited TreeBox as one of the fastest growing companies in the Asia Pacific region. It also recognised TreeBox's innovative approach in creating architecturally superior secure mobile communication solutions which integrate patent-pending security designs that do not compromise on user experience.

According to Debarun Guha Thakurta, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan: "TreeBox Solutions has emerged as an early innovator in the secure mobile communications space in a relatively short span of time. OnTalk, its flagship product, has been a breakthrough offering that serves enterprises as one of the best solutions available for secure mobile communications while providing optimum user experience."

The OnTalk solution is a more advanced solution with a wide breadth of features to fulfil enterprise requirements. In addition to offering instant messaging (IM) services, it has capabilities that allow users to leverage features such as secure voice calls, conference calls, attachments, and short messaging services (SMS) and much more.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award and be recognised as a fast growing and highly innovative company in the mobile enterprise space", said Mr Chong Chee Wah, CEO & Founder of TreeBox Solutions. "Today's mobility has already shaped our behaviour, both as a consumer and an employee. Security remains a key focus of many enterprises, especially with the proliferation of free messaging apps which give a false sense of security. We hope our innovative solution provides the necessary safeguards and piece of mind for enterprises to deploy for their safe use and yet without changing their employees' behaviour. We believe that is our key winning strategy."

The Frost & Sullivan Singapore Excellence Awards have identified and honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About TreeBox Solutions:

TreeBox Solutions, named APAC CIO Outlook's 25 Most Promising Cloud Solution Provider in 2016 and Red Herring Top 100 Global Companies in 2015, is a leading secure mobile communications solution provider dedicated to helping our customers secure sensitive communications on mobile devices. Founded by a team of experienced Information Security specialists, our unique user-centric security design principles deliver the right balance between security and usability. For more information, visit http://treeboxsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. For more information, visit www.frost.com

