Best Buy Stock Has Proven that It Can Thrive Even in an Amazon.com WorldBest Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has never been truer to its name. Best Buy stock could well be one of the most bullish stocks in the market now.And as promising as it is now, BBY stock is in that right place to benefit from the new Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) "iPhone," the Google (Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)) "Pixel" phone, and a range of new virtual reality products ready to be launched ahead of the Christmas season. Then.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...